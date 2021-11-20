Adele 30: 9 of the internet’s funniest and most emotional reactions to the brilliant new album
The internet reacts to the music event of the year: the release of Adele’s latest album, 30.
After much excitement, Adele’s first album in six years, 30, was finally released yesterday, and predictably sent the internet into complete meltdown.
Already reaching #1 on the Apple Music charts, it has attracted plenty of critical acclaim, with Variety calling it “her emotionally rawest, riskiest and best record” and the Independent proclaiming: “The singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”
High praise indeed.
But as any Twitter user knows, the real critics are the timeline and it’s safe to say they were suitably impressed by the Easy On Me singer’s new tracks, which explore the emotional aftermath of her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.
“The new Adele album is both sending me directly into depression and pulling me straight out of it,” one fan wrote.
“It’s like a time capsule,” mused another.
The album had plenty of fans in their feels:
And many reacted appropriately to the track titled I Drink Wine:
Even Netflix weighed in with commentary:
Over on TikTok, the emotions were still running high:
“I laughed, I cried a number of times, I sweat, I danced, I got shot, I ate and I had many epiphanies.”
