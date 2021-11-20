After much excitement, Adele’s first album in six years, 30, was finally released yesterday, and predictably sent the internet into complete meltdown.

Already reaching #1 on the Apple Music charts, it has attracted plenty of critical acclaim, with Variety calling it “her emotionally rawest, riskiest and best record” and the Independent proclaiming: “The singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”

High praise indeed.