Malala Yousafzai has called the Taliban’s decision to continue preventing girls in Afghanistan from attending school a “devastating day for Afghan girls and for us”.

Speaking to the BBC, Yousafzai – who herself survived an attack by the Taliban in 2012 – pointed to a similar ban that took place in 1996 and said that the Taliban will use repeated excuses like “uniform, walking to school, separation, segregated classrooms and female teachers”.

“The Afghanistan the Taliban are envisioning is one where girls do not receive their education,” she explained.