Crowds pushing and shoving their way on board a packed plane; people clinging to the sides of aircraft attempting to take off; miles of traffic as people try to leave – videos circulating on social media have painted a disturbing picture of the chaotic scenes at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, and across the country, as thousands of people attempt to flee following the Taliban’s seizure of the capital on 15 August.

As more evacuees arrive from Kabul, the UK has agreed a new plan to offer 20,000 Afghan refugees a route to set up home in the coming years, but what will happen to those left behind?