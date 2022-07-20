A man has been found guilty of the murder of 20-year-old Agnes Akom in June 2021.

Neculai Paizan, 64, hit Akom at least 20 times over the head with a jigsaw power tool during a brutal assault in Brent, north London, on 9 May 2021.

Akom, a coffin-maker from Hungary, had been reported missing by her concerned boyfriend, whom she lived with in Cricklewood. Her badly decomposed body was later discovered by police sniffer dogs on 14 June last year, just a week before her 21st birthday.

The police investigation led officers to Akom’s last known location, Paizan’s rented shipping container.