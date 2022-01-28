Outrage over the sentencing of Angel Lynn’s violent ex-boyfriend: here’s what you need to know about the disturbing case
There has been public outcry following the “lenient” sentencing of domestic abuse victim Angel Lynn’s abusive ex-boyfriend after CCTV captured her being kidnapped by him.
Content warning: this article contains descriptions and images of domestic abuse and violence.
The attorney general is reviewing the “lenient” sentence given to a man whose then-girlfriend was left with life-altering brain injuries when she fell out of a van after he kidnapped her.
CCTV showed Angel Lynn, 19, being carried away and put into a van by her abusive ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill, 20. Lynn later fell from the vehicle, which was travelling at 60mph, and was left with severe brain damage.
Bowskill was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, and will serve half his sentence taking into account time already served on remand, totalling three years and nine months.
Following the ruling, attorney general Suella Braverman has received a complaint that the sentence is unduly lenient and will now examine the case before deciding whether to refer it to the court of appeal, which would then decide if it should be increased.
What happened to Angel Lynn?
On 17 September 2020, Lynn, was found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire.
CCTV captured the moment Bowskill chased her after she walked off during an argument, before grabbing her from behind and bundling her into a van.
Lynn later fell out of the vehicle as it was travelling at 60mph at 10.45am before she was discovered by members of the public.
Paramedics attended the scene and Lynn was taken to hospital, but despite intensive medical intervention she remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.
She suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries, is still unable to walk or talk, requires round-the-clock care and is unlikely to ever make a full recovery.
What happened at the trial?
Her boyfriend at the time, Chay Bowskill, 20, and his friend Rocco Sansome, 20, were found guilty on Wednesday 27 January, following a trial, having previously denied kidnap.
Jurors were shown the CCTV footage and heard how Bowskill “bombarded her with repulsive, degrading messages, sometimes within a timespan of a few hours,” and “controlled her freedom of movement by a variety of means and she was not allowed any sort of life apart” from him.
Bowskill was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour, as well as perverting the course of justice, but was cleared of causing grievous bodily harm. Prosecutors alleged Bowskill had thrown his partner out of the van, but it could not be proved how Lynn fell from the vehicle.
He was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, but taking into account time already served on remand, he will become eligible for release in June 2024.
Sansome was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in the kidnapping at Leicester Crown Court.
Reaction to the verdict
Lynn’s family are reportedly outraged that Bowskill will serve just under four years of his sentence – even though kidnap often carries a lengthier sentence.
Lynn’s father, Paddy, said in a statement: “Our lives have been changed beyond recognition forever.
“Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her. That future has sadly been taken away from her.
“The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family.
“I know that Angel will never get married now and I will never get to walk my daughter down the aisle,” he continued.
In response to the sentencing, the CEO of Women’s Aid has called for compulsory domestic abuse training for judges. Farah Nazeer said in a statement: “The fact that the perpetrator could be out so soon shows that we urgently need domestic abuse training for all judges.
“This sends out a dangerous message about how seriously we take violence against women in this country – judges need to send a clear message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated.”
In the UK, the domestic violence helpline is 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, contact Women’s Aid or Refuge for advice and support.
Image: Leciestershire Police