The attorney general is reviewing the “lenient” sentence given to a man whose then-girlfriend was left with life-altering brain injuries when she fell out of a van after he kidnapped her.

CCTV showed Angel Lynn, 19, being carried away and put into a van by her abusive ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill, 20. Lynn later fell from the vehicle, which was travelling at 60mph, and was left with severe brain damage.

Bowskill was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, and will serve half his sentence taking into account time already served on remand, totalling three years and nine months.

Following the ruling, attorney general Suella Braverman has received a complaint that the sentence is unduly lenient and will now examine the case before deciding whether to refer it to the court of appeal, which would then decide if it should be increased.