Ever since the details of Ashling Murphy’s horrific murder were released last week, the phrase “she was just going for a run” has taken over social media.

Alongside sadness that another young woman has been lost to male violence – and empathy for the children who Murphy taught in her job as a primary school teacher – the idea that Murphy’s life was taken while she was completing such an ‘everyday’ activity has struck a chord.

But that initial response – and the ‘not all men’ backlash that’s come about in the days following Murphy’s death – has also become the subject of discussion.

Indeed, after a year in which the high-profile murders of Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman and Sabina Nessa dominated headlines, the fact that we’re still talking about what women were doing at the time of their murder, rather than what needs to happen to deal with male violence, has left many people feeling uncomfortable.