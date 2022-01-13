Women’s rights activists and campaign groups have expressed their sadness and anger at the death of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher who was attacked and killed just outside the city of Tullamore, Ireland, on Wednesday.

Murphy – who was out for a jog at the time of the incident – was attacked at around 4pm along the banks of the city’s Grand Canal. Gardaí (Irish police) said Murphy had sustained “serious injuries” and was treated by medics at the scene, but died a short time later.

The suspect – who police believe was a stranger to Murphy – is said to have fled the scene when two women came across the attack and raised the alarm.