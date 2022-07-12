Or there was the spate of acid attacks that took place throughout the city in 2017. During that time, I recall walking around with a large bottle of water as “acid attack first aid” techniques spread across social media timelines and WhatsApp chats like wildfire and advised people to carry water as it could help.

Throughout my years, violent crime wasn’t ever too far away – so much so that the news of murders would leave me feeling heartbroken for the victims and their families, but were also difficult to emotionally process.

I guess there’s a slight emotional numbness that can come from a wave of negative news hitting you one after the other – especially during such formative years of your life when you hear about people the same age as you dying or being harmed. It feels unfathomable, cruel and almost too much to bear that sometimes you have to switch off emotionally. After all, if we felt every single bad thing that happened in this city, we’d be walking around filled with constant dread.

But the sad reality is, that emotional switch starts to flicker when things hit close to home. When someone is harmed near the school you used to go to, the area you used to hang out at, or with someone you know, these fears play on your mind that little bit more – and this recent spate of attacks on women is certainly something that has made me think and feel more and more each day.