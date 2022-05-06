Roe v Wade: The Auntie Network is the Reddit group helping Americans to access safe abortions and aftercare support
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The online group, which was established in May 2019, has seen an uptick in supporters amid concerns that Roe v Wade could be overturned.
The news that the USA’s landmark abortion legislation Roe v Wade could be overturned is something which has concerned the world – and a network of aunties on Reddit is helping to ensure that people can continue to get safe abortions.
The Auntie Network (also known as The Jane Coalition) is a Reddit group for people who need abortion resources, while also offering places to stay and transport to abortion clinics, and worry over safe abortions being restricted in future means that their helper network is getting busier.
The historic 1973 Supreme Court decision ruled that it is a pregnant woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion. A leaked 98-page draft “opinion” that argued abortion is “egregiously wrong” shows that it is under thread.
According to Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice think-tank based in the US, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if the legislation is overturned, creating a sense of urgency among communities around the world.
From protests to viral Twitter threads, the concern for healthcare access for people in need of these services is at an all-time high.
The Auntie Network was started in May 2019 as a “place to help anyone who has a uterus”. It has over 62,000 members, with people across the US offering safe shelter, care and more to those who need it.
The group saw a massive surge after the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas abortion ban from becoming law in 2021.
It then saw another uptick in members in light of the Supreme Court majority draft opinion.
The Auntie Network was established to create “a network of Aunties throughout the United States (and beyond) who can help provide assistance in a handful of ways to nieces/nephews/niblings who need help with reproductive services or an abortion”.
The platform is providing an important space for those in need in some of the most affected areas, with an overwhelming number of “aunties” offering resources and a place to say.
An Oklahoma “auntie” wrote: “As many of you know, what’s impending in our country had already come to pass in Oklahoma. I live in SE Oklahoma, about an hour from Arkansas, and an hour from Paris, Texas.
“I don’t have much, but I have a place to sleep, and wheels to get you where you need to go, or to meet up with someone who can get you there.”
A helper in Las Vegas offered a “safe, supportive home for any person needing care. I am a 10-minute drive from the airport and can provide transportation, meals and aftercare. Tests and aftercare supplies are on hand. Also happy to host if you’re close enough to drive in - all are welcome.”
With concerns over whether Roe v Wade will be overturned online groups like this will continue to be of importance to people across the US.
Image: Getty