The news that the USA’s landmark abortion legislation Roe v Wade could be overturned is something which has concerned the world – and a network of aunties on Reddit is helping to ensure that people can continue to get safe abortions.

The Auntie Network (also known as The Jane Coalition) is a Reddit group for people who need abortion resources, while also offering places to stay and transport to abortion clinics, and worry over safe abortions being restricted in future means that their helper network is getting busier.

The historic 1973 Supreme Court decision ruled that it is a pregnant woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion. A leaked 98-page draft “opinion” that argued abortion is “egregiously wrong” shows that it is under thread.

According to Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice think-tank based in the US, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if the legislation is overturned, creating a sense of urgency among communities around the world.

From protests to viral Twitter threads, the concern for healthcare access for people in need of these services is at an all-time high.