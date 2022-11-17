It goes without saying that it has been a turbulent few months for the UK economy. With dramatic leadership changes, a disastrous mini-budget and record inflation, it’s made an already difficult time for millions across the country even harder.

Announcing the latest budget plan as part of the autumn statement today, chancellor Jeremy Hunt vowed that his plan will help rebuild the economy and reduce debt.

In his opening speech, Hunt told MPs that “our priorities are stability, growth and public services”. “We also want to protect the vulnerable,” he added, saying: “To be British is to be compassionate and this is a compassionate government.”