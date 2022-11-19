In a statement released by their lawyers following the inquest into their son’s death, Awaab’s family said: “Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said that the tragic death of our beautiful Awaab should be a ‘defining moment’ for the housing sector.

“At present, we see nothing to indicate that the death of our son will, in any way, serve as a defining moment. Accountability must be done and be seen to be done.”

Currently, both Rochdale Boroughwide Housing and the landlord of the property are being investigated by a housing ombudsman.

In the House of Commons on 16 November, Secretary of State for Housing Michael Gove said: “They deserved better. Their son deserved better.

“As so many have rightly concluded, Awaab’s case has thrown into sharp relief the need for renewed action to ensure that every landlord in the country makes certain that their tenants are housed in decent homes and they are treated with dignity and fairness.”

Gove later promised further social housing reform, including the Social Housing Regulation Bill, inspired by the experience of tenants leading to the terrible tragedy of the Grenfell fire.