Trigger warning: this article contains references to rape and sexual assault.

Lawyers representing a British woman who was convicted for lying about being gang-raped by 12 men and boys in Cyprus in July 2019 are demanding a fresh investigation after her conviction was overturned on Monday (31 January).

The woman, who cannot be named, spent four and a half weeks in a Cypriot prison before being allowed to return home to England, after she was found guilty of public mischief for revoking her allegations.

The now 21-year-old signed a retraction statement 10 days after she reported the crime following an interrogation by police, during which a lawyer was not present. She has since maintained that the officers involved forced her to revoke her allegations, and was pressured into saying she had lied.