As we continue to emerge from 18 months of lockdown restrictions during the pandemic, it is clear that almost everything about the way we live our lives has changed somewhat. Our working patterns look different, as do our social lives – and it seems that even the way that we name children won’t escape this new world order.

According to the experts at Nameberry, monikers in 2022 will “blend fun and fantasy with more serious themes of hope, strength and spirituality” to mark the new post-pandemic era.