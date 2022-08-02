Ahead of England’s historic 2-1 victory over Germany to win the Euros 2022 on Sunday night, the 89,000-strong crowd at Wembley was treated to a live performance by singer Becky Hill.

The Lionesses’ breathtaking performance was watched by a peak television audience of over 17.4 million, making it the most-watched programme in the UK so far in 2022.

Hill also received positive comments online, with some praising her for championing female empowerment as she sang alongside Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté.

However, on a day that was supposed to be about what women’s bodies can do and not what they look like, Hill quickly became the victim of sexualised online trolling for her outfit – a bejewelled leotard and tights.