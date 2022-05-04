In April 2020, railway station worker Belly Mujinga died from coronavirus aged 47. She was reportedly coughed on and spat at by a passenger at London’s Victoria station and later caught Covid-19.

Her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, and daughter, Ingrid, were two of only 10 people permitted at her funeral due to restrictions at the time.

Her death sparked outrage, with more than 2 million people signing a petition in support of Mujinga and activists marching for “justice for Belly Mujinga”.

Only now, more than two years later, is her death being fully investigated in a coroner’s inquest, set for June this year.