Last night (Tuesday 5 July), chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid resigned from their roles within 10 minutes of each other, closely followed by a flurry of junior ministers and aides.

The pair cited a lack of confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson, his political approach and the future of the Conservative party. In Sunak’s letter, he stated that “it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different”.