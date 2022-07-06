The best meme reactions to a government on the brink of collapse
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have led a wave of Conservative MP resignations, and with the future of the current government looking bleaker than ever, Twitter prevails with some of the best meme reactions.
Last night (Tuesday 5 July), chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid resigned from their roles within 10 minutes of each other, closely followed by a flurry of junior ministers and aides.
The pair cited a lack of confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson, his political approach and the future of the Conservative party. In Sunak’s letter, he stated that “it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different”.
Conservative MP Lee Anderson said he can no longer back Johnson, arguing that “integrity should always come first”, while Robin Walker has resigned as schools minister, saying that he no longer has faith in Johnson’s leadership.
Will Quince, the children’s minister, has also resigned, saying he has been left with “no choice” after repeating false information from Number 10 in interviews and Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks, has resigned as ministerial aide in the transport department, saying that trust in politics is “of upmost importance”.
These further resignations have essentially meant that Johnson is fighting for political survival – and the internet is reacting in the best (and most hilarious way) to the news. Because what is there left to do with all this cyclical, monotonous political news than to laugh, right?
As we gear up for an epic round of PMQs today, Twitter is alight with memes and reactions to the current political situation. Some are wondering just how Sunak and Javid managed to synchronise their resignations so well.
Who knew Conservative MP resignations could bring up memories of the Big Brother house?
… or the Love Island villa, for that matter.
The resignations just keep coming, and while we’re grateful to see the letters in full, some are a little more questionable than others.
The subsequent online ratings of the resignation letters are something we didn’t know we needed but are totally here for:
A major part of it all is imagining the other Tory MP reactions. And, of course, Twitter has obliged.
At this point, if we don’t laugh, we may just cry at the current state of UK politics.
While “reshuffle” will be the most used term of the week, we’re really struggling to imagine how this would apply to other industries.
And perhaps the most shocking resignation of all goes to Larry, the Number 10 cat.
Of course, we wait to see what this will mean for Johnson.
But the drama? We love it:
Images: Getty