As the results rolled in, Twitter was on fire with reactions ranging from nervous to hopeful, to dismay and then hopeful again. “Too close to call” was the phrase that summed up the night, and as it stands no winner has been declared. Despite Trump winning the key state of Florida,Texas and Ohio, Joe Biden has urged fan to keep faith saying “we are still on track to win this election.” Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election, but with votes still being counted, the result is still on a knife-edge.

The drama is nowhere near over and it may take days to get the final result but here are 12 tweets that tell the story of last night’s dramatic events…