28 tweets that tell the story of last night’s US election rollercoaster (and we still don’t have a winner)

Twitter was on fire as the counting began across America yesterday. As night fell there was hope, worry, dismay, then hope again. Here are 28 tweets that sum up the drama of #Election2020 so far. 

It has been one of the most polarising, unusual and tense US presidential elections ever, with people across the US going to the polls in record numbers despite being in the midst of a global pandemic to decide whether Democrat Joe Biden could unseat his rival Republican Donald Trump to become the 46th president of America. 

As the results rolled in, Twitter was on fire with reactions ranging from nervous to hopeful, to dismay and then hopeful again. “Too close to call” was the phrase that summed up the night, and as it stands no winner has been declared. Despite Trump winning the key state of Florida,Texas and Ohio, Joe Biden has urged fan to keep faith saying “we are still on track to win this election.” Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election, but with votes still being counted, the result is still on a knife-edge. 

The drama is nowhere near over and it may take days to get the final result but here are 12 tweets that tell the story of last night’s dramatic events…

  • The evening started with a lot of nervous energy with people settling for a long night

  • There was premature talk of a "Biden landslide"

  • But that blue wave never came, and as the night went on the mood changed

  • Despite the pandemic, Americans voted in record-breaking numbers

  • The mood for Biden supporters was hopeful at first, but dismay set in as Trump won key states, including Florida

  • The anxiety was palpable

  • There were calls for calm from Biden supporters and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris

  • "Too close to call" were the four words on everybody's lips

  • Eventually frustration and anxiety crept in

  • Despite the somber mood, millions of votes are yet to be counted

  • Trump accused Democrats of trying to "steal the election" and Twitter slapped a warning on Trump's misleading tweet

  • Reminder! It's not over yet, even if Trump would like to to be

