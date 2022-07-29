Beyoncé’s Renaissance: the best reactions to the most anticipated album release of the year
Her best album yet? The first reviews for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act I are in, and everyone is saying the same thing…
The sun is shining and the BeyHive is officially buzzing.
Beyoncé’s long-awaited Renaissance Act I arrived in full at the stroke of midnight, a 16-song LP that marks the singer’s first album release since 2016.
The release had slightly been marred by an early leak two days earlier, but it didn’t seem to dampen any fan excitement.
#RENAISSANCE immediately trended on Twitter as listeners praised their favourite tracks, with some hailing the dance-inspired album her best yet. It quickly became the fastest-selling female album released this decade reaching #1 on iTunes US.
“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” Beyoncé wrote in a statement on Twitter, addressing the incident.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank you all enough for your love and protection.
“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to give you all joy.”
However, the album was subjected to further controversy after artist Kelis claimed that she wasn’t informed that her song, Milkshake, would be interpolated in the track Energy.
“It’s not a collab it’s theft,” the artist later commented on Instagram.
According to Pitchfork, while Milkshake is formally a Kelis song, she is not listed as one of its producers, composers, or lyricists, per Tidal credits. The track’s producers are Chad Hugo, Pharrell Williams, Rob Walker and the Neptunes. Kelis is referenced in the credits as the song’s performer, while the credited composers that appear on Energy include Pharrell Williams and Chad.
Describing the album as a “three-act project” that was recorded over “three years during the pandemic”, Beyoncé said Renaissance “allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving”.
Bey thanked her children Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy for “allowing me space, creativity and inspiration” to create the album, before “extending a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse”, Jay-Z, “who held me down during those late nights in the studio”.
“A big thank you to my uncle Johnny, he was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she continued, crediting her uncle who she has previously described as “the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever known”.
Indeed, with samples from disco legends like Donna Summer, many fans have viewed Renaissance as Beyoncé’s ode to the Black ballroom culture which was popular in many queer spaces in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Beyoncé in her club hits era? The internet loves to see it.
But remember: this is only the beginning. Bring on Act II.
Images: Parkmount Entertainment Group