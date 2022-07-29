The sun is shining and the BeyHive is officially buzzing.

Beyoncé’s long-awaited Renaissance Act I arrived in full at the stroke of midnight, a 16-song LP that marks the singer’s first album release since 2016.

The release had slightly been marred by an early leak two days earlier, but it didn’t seem to dampen any fan excitement.

#RENAISSANCE immediately trended on Twitter as listeners praised their favourite tracks, with some hailing the dance-inspired album her best yet. It quickly became the fastest-selling female album released this decade reaching #1 on iTunes US.