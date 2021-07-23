Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman vigil: the details people need to take part
Hollie Richardson
A vigil is being held for Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were murdered in a public park last year. If you’d like to take part in remembering the sisters, here are the details you need.
Earlier this month, Mina Smallman spoke bravely and candidly about the murder of her two daughters, Nicola Smallman and Bibaa Henry. She detailed her experience of the trial of Danyal Hussein, the 19-year-old who was found guilty of stabbing the sisters to death in June 2020. He claimed he did it after making a deal with a so-called ‘demon’ to murder women.
“He was going to kill another four women,” Smallman told Radio 4’s Today programme. “Our precious daughters died, but [for] four other families, their children have not been taken. And that’s the gift: he has no power in our lives,” she added, showing an incredible resilience and ability to see light in such a devastating situation.
Reflecting on what she thinks her daughters would think about their mother’s campaign for justice, she added: “I imagine them, looking down and saying, ‘Go for it mum. Go for it. You’ve got this, go for it.’”
The awful details of what happened should, of course, continue to be used in the campaign to compel the government to take action on keeping women safe in public (the government’s violence against women and girls (VAWG) strategy was released earlier this week). It’s also important to remember and celebrate the lives of Bibaa and Nicole. That’s why a vigil for the sisters is being held in August.
Campaign group Reclaim These Streets is organising the vigil, which will be held on what would have been Nicole’s 29th birthday (as requested by her mother). People are asked to gather at Barn Hill Pond at Fryent Country Park in London – which is near to where they lost their lives – at 7pm to hold a moment’s silence at 7.30pm.
“They should not simply be remembered as victims. While nothing can bring them back, we hope their lives can make a change in the way women are viewed, and Black women in particular,” Mina said of the event.
For those who are unable to travel to Fryent Park, the group would love to help you organise your own vigil or you can join in spirit by lighting a candle on your doorstep. The vigil comes just months after one that was held for Sarah Everard, who was also a recent victim of violence against women on the streets.
People can register their attendance on the event’s Facebook group, and volunteers for the event can sign up on the Reclaim These Streets website.
