Earlier this month, Mina Smallman spoke bravely and candidly about the murder of her two daughters, Nicola Smallman and Bibaa Henry. She detailed her experience of the trial of Danyal Hussein, the 19-year-old who was found guilty of stabbing the sisters to death in June 2020. He claimed he did it after making a deal with a so-called ‘demon’ to murder women.

“He was going to kill another four women,” Smallman told Radio 4’s Today programme. “Our precious daughters died, but [for] four other families, their children have not been taken. And that’s the gift: he has no power in our lives,” she added, showing an incredible resilience and ability to see light in such a devastating situation.