Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman’s killer has been sentenced to 35 years in prison

He also said that Hussein would qualify for a whole-life order (life imprisonment without any possibility of parole or conditional release) if it wasn’t for his age – and suggested an appropriate starting point for a minimum term was 30 years in jail.

The sentencing comes months after Hussein’s trial in July, where he was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife.

At the time the court heard how Hussein, who has repeatedly maintained that he was not the killer, had embarked on a “campaign of vengeance” against random women after signing a deal with a demonic entity in order to win the lottery.

Speaking at his sentencing, Glasgow said his crimes were “a product” of his beliefs in Satanism, and that the belief system was “something he researched for some time”. He also said it was “logical from the way he approached it and set out what he wanted to do and why he wanted to do it”.