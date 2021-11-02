Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted to taking and sharing photos of the bodies of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman and sharing them on WhatsApp after the sisters were murdered in London’s Fryent Country Park in June last year.

The two officers – who have been named as PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 33 – pleaded guilty this morning (2 November) to committing misconduct in a public office following an Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

The two officers took a series of photographs of the sisters after they were assigned to guard the murder scene overnight, a court at the Old Bailey heard this morning.