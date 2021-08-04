“As a woman and as a woman of colour it’s important to me to come out and show solidarity at events like this,” Natasha, 35, explained. “Not only am I personally connected to the mother of the two girls who were murdered, but within this community I am connected to the women here.”

Stefanie, 33, echoed this sentiment. “For me the reason I came is because we’re all connected as women, as a community,” she said. “I think showing up is important. Everyone was affected last year – it was devastating, but when you actually physically show up and say ‘we’re here’ in some way shows support to the family as well. For the mum to see that people are here. That was important to me.”

While Kerrie and Freya, both 31, added: “We wanted to show our support for ending violence against women and girls and how important it is to realise that this can disproportionately affect women of colour, and of course to remember the lives of Bibaa and Nicole.”