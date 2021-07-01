Bill Cosby has officially left prison, just hours after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

Although the court admitted that their ruling was unusual, the judges said there had been a “process violation” in Cosby’s case because his lawyers had made an agreement with a previous state prosecutor that he would not be charged.

The former comedian had served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at the time of his release.

Cosby was sentenced to prison back in 2018 when he was found guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand. His conviction was widely seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement; he was the first celebrity to be convicted and charged since women first started speaking out under the hashtag.