Like many people on Saturday 26 February, Tokunbo Koiki and Patricia Daley were following events on Twitter as the war began to unfold in Ukraine.

As they looked at their feeds, Koiki, a British-Nigerian social worker and entrepreneur, and Daley, a barrister, both came across tweets from Korrine Sky, a Black British student doctor studying in Ukraine, who was signposting information about evacuation for her African colleagues.

Worried and moved by Sky’s reports of discrimination and dangerous travel conditions for Black students, both Koiki and Daley contacted Sky separately to donate money and offer help.