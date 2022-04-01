While last week’s sunshine may have already faded, the UK’s weather outlook isn’t the reason that today, 1 April, is being termed “Bleak Friday” by many.

Instead, it marks the date pre-announced price rises for many household bills take effect amid a worsening cost of living crisis.

Consumers had been warned to expect steep hikes of 54% to their energy bills, with council tax, water bills and broadband services all increasing. Car tax is also set to rise from today for some, along with VAT for hospitality, which could push the prices of beer and other beverages up.