But in recent days, there have been reports of even more dramatic weather – a yellow haze seen during the rain and thunderstorms, especially in the south-east of the country, alongside dramatic predictions that “blood rain” will be seen in the UK later this week.

Forecasters at the Met Office using satellite imagery say the recent yellow tinge to some rain is “likely due to dust picked up in northern Africa, before falling with the thundery downpours”.

But what about this biblical sounding blood rain? What is it, where does it come from and will we see it falling over the UK this week? We went to Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen for answers.