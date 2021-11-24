Police in Devon are currently questioning two men on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old woman, Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who was reported missing from Plymouth on Saturday.

Officers searching for McLeod said they found a woman’s body at Bovisand, six miles south of Plymouth city centre, on Tuesday and Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed two men, aged 24 and 26 and both from the city, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

McLeod had been due to catch a bus into Plymouth city centre to meet friends on Saturday evening but did not arrive.