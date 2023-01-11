Between stoking comparison culture and helping to spread misinformation, we’re used to hearing about how social media is making everything worse for us.

In 2022, the average person spent nearly two and a half hours scrolling every single day, with 4.7 billion people around the world now using social media. Across platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, photoshopping and filters all help to project images of idealised bodies, ones that are often preened, thin and white.

And whether we’re conscious of it or not, that messaging can have a negative impact on how we feel about ourselves.