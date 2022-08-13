Earlier that day, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that options to provide additional help to people to ease cost of living pressures will be “ready to go” on 5 September.

“My message to families today is: we will have those options ready to go,” Zahawi said. “Yesterday I met with the industry to look at what more we can do on direct debit, on pre-payment meters, all the things that families are worried about. We’re making sure we’re doing the work so on 5 September the new prime minister can hit the ground running and get those things into place.”

In response to the news that bills will increase to around £3,582 in October, more than 100,000 people have joined the Don’t Pay UK campaign in protest against energy price rises.

“In just a few weeks, over 100,000 of us from across the country have come together to say we will refuse to be pushed into fuel poverty and we no longer want to pay for the profits of the energy companies,” the group said.

However, many charities have also warned of the “serious consequences” of not paying energy bills. “If you don’t repay your debt, then additional interest can be added to the amount that you owe,” Citizens Advice said.