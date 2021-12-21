However, this line of response has been heavily criticised by the public and other political figures. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “a stretch” to call the gathering a work meeting, pointing to the “contrast” between the picture of the prime minister and people who were unable to attend funerals at the time because of the lockdown.

On Twitter, anger and frustrations were shared as people recounted the personal sacrifices they had made at the same time the gatherings were taking place.

“May 2020. A then student nurse asked to work on a Covid HDU. I watched people younger than myself die. I watched my friend’s dad die. I remember my whole bay of patients died, a brand new nurse, seen more deaths than most see in 10 years. How was the party ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩?” wrote Hannah, a nurse.