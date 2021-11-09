Prime Minister Boris Johnson was labelled “idiotic, irresponsible and reckless” as #WearAMask trended on Twitter after he was pictured without a mask during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland on Monday, amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Following the backlash, this morning the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, defended Johnson and said he was following the guidance at all times. “I know the prime minister took the advice on the clinical setting that he was in and followed all the protocols and procedures that were applied there and that’s what everyone should,” he told BBC host Sally Nugent.