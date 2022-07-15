Following the documentary Tonight: Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall, which aired on ITV last night (14 July), 10 Downing Street have admitted to the presence of a “nasty, misogynist culture” while Boris Johnson was prime minister.

The film, which charted him from winning a spectacular majority in 2019’s general election, to a series of scandals that have ultimately led to his downfall, included allegations that Johnson brought with him “a very masculine culture… you know, lads down the pub.” However, Number 10 continuously denied he himself was to blame.