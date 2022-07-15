Tonight: Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall exposes “nasty, misogynist culture” while he was prime minister
ITV’s Tonight: Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall included some allegations from former staffers on the “uncomfortable” atmosphere for women.
Following the documentary Tonight: Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall, which aired on ITV last night (14 July), 10 Downing Street have admitted to the presence of a “nasty, misogynist culture” while Boris Johnson was prime minister.
The film, which charted him from winning a spectacular majority in 2019’s general election, to a series of scandals that have ultimately led to his downfall, included allegations that Johnson brought with him “a very masculine culture… you know, lads down the pub.” However, Number 10 continuously denied he himself was to blame.
ITV reported that in response to the claims, Johnson’s director of communications, Guto Harri, insisted the outgoing prime minister “carried the can for the bad behaviour of others”.
“Previous aides who have devoted their lives to bringing down the PM did indeed preside over a nasty, misogynist culture,” he told the report.
However, the film also included testimony from an anonymous source, said to have worked in Downing Street, who shared: “If you were a female in that sort of zone, it’s actually quite uncomfortable to work in.”
Previously, Johnson had been asked to answer questions about whether or not a ‘Sexist of the Year’ award was handed out at a lockdown Christmas party at Number 10 Downing Street in December 2020.
The allegations continue in a time when a total of 56 MPs are currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct – including three members of Johnson’s Cabinet, it has been reported.
Dominic Cummings, the now disgraced former aide of Johnson later tweeted in response to the claims: “As one young woman forced out by [Johnson] said, ‘he just stares at our tits’.”
The documentary also suggested that Johnson’s premiership was one of complete disorganisation, with one former staffer telling filmmakers: “First thing in the morning Boris Johnson would turn up two hours late. His hair would be wet. He’d have like his zip undone or his shirt hanging out. He’d be just a complete mess all the time.”
What’s more, despite the fact Johnson was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice by police for attending a gathering in No 10 for his birthday in May 2020, the same source also claimed there were “way more” parties in Downing Street during lockdown than came to light in the landmark Sue Gray report.
Stylist has reached out to Number 10 for comment.
Tonight: Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall can be found on the ITV Hub.
Images: Getty