Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak have all received fines from the police for breaking lockdown rules at a birthday gathering for the prime minister in May 2020.

The gathering – which took place at 10 Downing Street – was one of the 12 alleged events under investigation by the Metropolitan police as part of the “partygate” affair.

While all three have now publicly apologised, Johnson and Sunak have so far rejected calls to resign – with Johnson saying he now feels “an even greater sense of obligation to deliver on the priorities of the British people” and Sunak saying he was “focused on delivering for the British people”.