Brianna Ghey: a fundraiser for the teenager’s family has raised over £70,000
Lauren Geall
The 16-year-old was murdered in a park in Cheshire on Saturday.
A GoFundMe page set up to support the family of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire has raised over £60,000 in its first day.
16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found wounded and lying on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on Saturday afternoon, and later died on the scene. A boy and girl, both 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
In a statement, Ghey’s family described their daughter as “strong, fearless and one of a kind”, adding that her death had left “a massive hole” in their lives.
“Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister,” they said. “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.”
The fundraising page for Ghey’s family was set up in order to help them give her a “pink and colourful” funeral to match her personality. It had an original goal of £4,216, but it didn’t take long for the total to surpass that. Donations continue to flood in.
Ghey was transgender, but the police force investigating her death says there is no evidence to suggest the circumstances surrounding her murder are hate related.
Since the news of her death broke earlier this week, Ghey’s case has risen to prominence online with celebrities and public figures alike paying tribute to the teen. These included the model and activist Munroe Bergdorf and the politician Jeremy Corbyn, who said his thoughts were “with Brianna’s family and the trans community fighting for safety, dignity and liberation”.
Tributes have also been paid on TikTok, where Ghey had a large following. Candlelit vigils are also set to take place across the UK for the teenager, with events currently scheduled in locations including London and Liverpool. The vigils have been organised by members of the transgender community and supporters.
Image: Cheshire Police