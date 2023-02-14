A GoFundMe page set up to support the family of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire has raised over £60,000 in its first day.

16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found wounded and lying on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on Saturday afternoon, and later died on the scene. A boy and girl, both 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

In a statement, Ghey’s family described their daughter as “strong, fearless and one of a kind”, adding that her death had left “a massive hole” in their lives.