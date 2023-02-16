Brianna Ghey murder: more than 30 vigils set to be held across the UK in memory of transgender teenager
Mourners across the country have gathered in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
Candlelit vigils have been held and floral tributes laid across the UK in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, a transgender teenager who was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire at the weekend.
On 15 February, a boy and a girl, both aged 15, were charged with her murder and are due in court today.
Vigils are set to take place this week across over 30 cities this week, with crowds of mourners gathering on Wednesday outside the Department of Education building in London, City Hall in Belfast, Dalton Square in Lancaster, and on O’Connell Street in Dublin. People held trans pride flags and candles for Ghey, who was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on Saturday.
Placards demanded “justice for Brianna Ghey” and shared messages against transphobia in the media, government and education system.
Police investigating her death had initially said there was no evidence to suggest that Brianna’s killing was hate-related, but have now said all lines of inquiry are “being explored”, including hate crime.
As the news of her murder became prominent online, a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family passed £75,000 in donations to help pay for her funeral. Tributes also poured in on TikTok, where Brianna had thousands of followers, describing her as a “sweet angel” and a “beautiful girl”.
In London, a minute’s silence was held by thousands of mourners who took to the streets to pay tribute to Brianna, who was described by her family as “strong, fearless and one of a kind”.
Images: Getty