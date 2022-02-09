Last night, the Brit Awards and glorious red carpet returned to our screens, celebrating the best and brightest in the music industry. And while stalwarts like Adele, Little Mix and Billie Eilish were all in attendance, the 2022 ceremony featured one notable difference: genre-based, not gender-based, categories.

Awards like “best female” and “male artist” were replaced by “best artist,” and despite the government’s culture secretary Nadine Dorries warning that women would become ‘disenfranchised’ by the move, history was made as women or female-fronted acts received 10 out of 15 overall awards.