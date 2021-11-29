On the eve of Barbados’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, there’s a sense of change in the air for those in the country and Barbadians in other parts of the world.

The island is entering a new dawn as the country prepares to elect Dame Sandra Mason as Barbados’s first president and the removal of Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

The move is significant for many reasons. Barbados is one of 16 countries where the Queen is head of state and with this now set to change as it becomes a republic, many see this as a breakaway from Britain’s colonial past and an opportunity for further development in the country.