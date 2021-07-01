So, what now?

Although today’s ruling is a blow to the Free Britney movement, it’s important to note that it is not a response to the testimony. As per the BBC report, the judge cannot make a ruling based on Spears’ statement “until she files a formal petition to terminate the arrangement”.

The documents filed for this specific ruling only refer to the original request that Spears made last November. She had asked for the Bessemer Trust, a private wealth management firm, to be appointed as her “sole conservator”. Although the judge refused to remove Spears’ dad from his position, he did agree to the Bessemer Trust’s role as co-conservator of the multi-million dollar estate.

Alongside this, Jamie Spears’ lawyers have now asked the court to investigate the star’s claims of abuse.