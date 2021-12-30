However, with the current shortage of both at-home lateral flow test kits and PCR tests on the government website and in pharmacies, this may not be an accessible solution.

Pharmacists have already warned of patchy supplies of rapid Covid-19 tests, with reports suggesting that England’s pharmacies didn’t receive any lateral flow deliveries for four days over Christmas, contributing to the shortage.

Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association Of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there had been a very high demand for lateral flow tests since the changes.

“Every five minutes, approximately, somebody comes into the pharmacy and asks for tests,” she said.

“But unfortunately, because of the issues around supply being patchy and inconsistent, it means that those who come forward for the test don’t always get it, which is very stressful – not just for the pharmacy but also for the patients.”

So what does that mean for New Year’s Eve plans? How can you ensure you’re celebrating as safely as possible? Stylist spoke to Dr Punam Krishan, an NHS GP, for her advice.