It comes after plans to make street harassment a crime were announced earlier this month, which could lead to sentences of up to two years in prison in severe cases. Deliberately walking closely behind someone as they walk home at night, making obscene or aggressive comments towards them, obstructing their path or driving slowly near them in public spaces will all count as criminal offences as part of the new rules.

“This fine is a strong start and will serve as a statement of intent,” said Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal. “We will not tolerate harassment of women and girls and will target those men who do not heed this warning.

“We’re reclaiming our streets for our local communities and ending the culture of misogyny that starts with harassment and escalates to violence.”