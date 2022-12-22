A man in Ilford has become one of the first fined for catcalling in the UK
It comes after plans to make street harassment a crime were announced earlier this month, which could lead to sentences of up to two years in prison.
One of the first fines for catcalling has been issued in the UK to a man in Ilford, east London, thanks to a partnership between Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan police. Civil enforcement officers witnessed a woman being harassed on 16 December and detained the man responsible, later issuing him with a £100 fine.
The man was fined as part of new public space protection order (PSPO) rules, which have been brought in to prevent catcalling and harassment. If the man doesn’t pay within 28 days, he will face court and a potential prison sentence.
It comes after plans to make street harassment a crime were announced earlier this month, which could lead to sentences of up to two years in prison in severe cases. Deliberately walking closely behind someone as they walk home at night, making obscene or aggressive comments towards them, obstructing their path or driving slowly near them in public spaces will all count as criminal offences as part of the new rules.
“This fine is a strong start and will serve as a statement of intent,” said Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal. “We will not tolerate harassment of women and girls and will target those men who do not heed this warning.
“We’re reclaiming our streets for our local communities and ending the culture of misogyny that starts with harassment and escalates to violence.”
Images: Getty