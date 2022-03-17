A protest will be held in solidarity with a 15-year-old Black girl who was strip-searched by Met Police at school while on her period.

The teenager, referred to as Child Q, was subjected to the strip-search by two female officers after teachers called the police and wrongly suspected her of carrying drugs, a child safeguarding review has found.

The report, which was published earlier this month, said the “traumatic” search took place at the girl’s school in Hackney, east London, without an appropriate adult present and has caused an uproar across social media as people call for answers – with a protest now planned to take place in east London this weekend.