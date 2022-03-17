Child Q: protest to be held in solidarity with 15-year-old Black girl strip-searched by Met Police
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
A protest will take place at Stoke Newington police station this Sunday (20 March), following the news that a 15-year-old Black girl who was strip-searched at school by two female police officers while on her period.
The teenager, referred to as Child Q, was subjected to the strip-search by two female officers after teachers called the police and wrongly suspected her of carrying drugs, a child safeguarding review has found.
The report, which was published earlier this month, said the “traumatic” search took place at the girl’s school in Hackney, east London, without an appropriate adult present and has caused an uproar across social media as people call for answers – with a protest now planned to take place in east London this weekend.
Campaigner Patrick Vernon tweeted: “Please support this important march and vigil. Share with your networks so we show solidarity to Child Q and her family.”
“I am still sickened and angry. We need full accountability and criminal prosecutions. Like the Windrush Scandal, warm apologies are now outdated.”
The protest is being organised by editor and curator Jacqueline Courtenay and will take place on Sunday 20 March at 1pm with a march from Stoke Newington Police Station to Hackney Town Hall.
Another protest will also be taking place on Friday 18 March by Hackney Cop Watch at 4pm outside Stoke Newington police station.
It follows after numerous public figures took to social media to condemn the Met Police and actions Black girls are subjected to in schools while highlighting the misogynoir at the centre of it.
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called out the inequality, saying that the British media would be “flooded” with coverage if Child Q had been white. “But she’s Black so racism/misogynoir take a back seat. ALWAYS,” she tweeted.
Hackney MP Diane Abbott said: “The indignities that Child Q was subjected to are not an aberration, they’re part of a bigger picture of institutional racism and discrimination within policing.
“I’m appalled this happened in Hackney and I’ve written to the Borough Commander demanding an urgent meeting.”
“My heart breaks for Child Q and her family,” said actor Nathalie Emmanuel. “Shame on her school and the @metpoliceuk who failed her, abused her and traumatised her. Wishing healing for her and FULL accountability of every adult responsible for this trauma inflicted upon her.”
“The ‘adultification’ of black children means they are often denied the care or protections we have in place for children… and their assumed guilt justifies abusive treatment by those who are supposed to protect them.”
Sharing her experiences in a written account, the girl – who is referred to throughout the report as Child Q – said she can’t go a single day “without wanting to scream, shout, cry or just give up”.
“Someone walked into the school, where I was supposed to feel safe, took me away from the people who were supposed to protect me and stripped me naked, while on my period,” she said.
“I feel like I’m locked in a box, and no one can see or cares that I just want to go back to feeling safe again, my box is collapsing around me, and no one wants to help. I don’t know if I’m going to feel normal again. I don’t know how long it will take to repair my box. But I do know this can’t happen to anyone, ever again.”
