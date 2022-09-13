“We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”

Kaba’s death has sparked outrage across the country as many demand answers and seek justice.

In a statement released through charity Inquest on Wednesday, Kaba’s family said they are “worried” he would still be alive had he “not been Black”.

The statement read: “We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been Black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

Deborah Coles, director of Inquest, said: “When the police kill, they must be held accountable to the rule of law. Inquest fully supports the family’s call for this to be a criminal investigation from the outset. It is essential that fatal use of force by police is examined with this high level of scrutiny.

“There is rightly anger and frustration at yet another Black man whose life has been cut short after the use of lethal force by police. Too often we see misinformation and demonisation of those who die. We hope this is not repeated here, as family and friends mourn the loss of a loved one.”