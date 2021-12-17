Warning: this article describes sexual assault.

Two women, Zoe*, now 40, and Lily*, now 31, have alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Sex And The City actor Chris Noth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The women, who reportedly approached the outlet separately, months apart, and who do not know each other, stated that press around HBO Max’s new SATC sequel series, And Just Like That, which sees Noth reprise his role as Mr Big, brought back painful memories, prompting them to come forward.

In the two alleged incidents, occurring in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively, the women accuse Noth of rape and sexual assault.