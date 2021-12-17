Chris Noth: the Sex And The City actor has been accused of sexual assault by two women
The Sex And The City actor has been accused of sexual assault by two women, who contacted The Hollywood Reporter with their allegations.
Warning: this article describes sexual assault.
Two women, Zoe*, now 40, and Lily*, now 31, have alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Sex And The City actor Chris Noth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The women, who reportedly approached the outlet separately, months apart, and who do not know each other, stated that press around HBO Max’s new SATC sequel series, And Just Like That, which sees Noth reprise his role as Mr Big, brought back painful memories, prompting them to come forward.
In the two alleged incidents, occurring in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively, the women accuse Noth of rape and sexual assault.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet was contacted back in August by Lily, now a journalist, and Zoe, who works in the entertainment industry, in October.
“Seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex And The City set off something in me,” Zoe reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter. “For so many years, I buried it.” But she decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is”.
Lily, writing in an email to the outlet, said: “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims.”
The article goes into detail about the two events, including how Zoe attended hospital and required stitches following the alleged assault.
The Hollywood Reporter also spoke to individuals including Zoe’s former boss and Lily’s friend, who knew the victims, to corroborate some of the alleged events, and also viewed texts Noth and Lily exchanged in March and April 2015.
In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth denied the allegations. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he wrote. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
The Los Angeles Police Department is not currently investigating the claims “at this point”, Deadline reports.
