Chris Pincher: a senior official claims Boris Johnson knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against the disgraced MP in 2019
Chris Pincher, the Conservative MP for Tamworth, faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct before resigning last week.
Last week, in the wake of the government’s ongoing “Pestminster” scandal that has seen several MPs resign or face allegations of sexual misconduct, Tory MP and deputy chief whip Chris Pincher left his position following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club in June 2022.
While Downing Street had maintained that Boris Johnson was not aware of specific allegations against Pincher, a top civil servant today confirmed that the prime minister was briefed “in person” about an allegation of inappropriate behaviour against the disgraced MP back in 2019.
Sharing the letter this morning, Lord McDonald of Salford tweeted: “This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards – because No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth.”
“Inaccurate claims by 10 Downing Street continue to be repeated in the media,” the letter begins.
“On 3 July, the BBC website reported: ‘No official complaints against [Mr Pincher] were ever made.’ This is not true.”
In it, Lord McDonald states: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’. Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong.”
The revelation has led to widespread criticism from both within the Conservative party and opposition.
The Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Lord McDonald has shone a new light on this murky cover-up. Boris Johnson needs to own up to his web of lies and finally come clean today.”
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said it was “now clear that the prime minister knew about the seriousness of these complaints but decided to promote this man to a senior position in government anyway”, adding: “He refused to act and then lied about what he knew.
“Boris Johnson is dragging British democracy through the muck. His appalling judgement has made Westminster a less safe place to work.”
What are the allegations against Chris Pincher?
Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, was suspended as a Conservative Party MP last week over allegations he groped two men at the Carlton Club, a private members’ club in London on 29 June.
At least four more allegations against Pincher have emerged since his resignation, including accusations that he groped two Tory MPs. Pincher has denied misconduct but says he is seeking professional medical support.
However, as The Guardian reports, in November 2017 Pincher was also accused by Tory activist Alex Story of making unwanted passes and massaging his neck while telling him he would go far in the party in 2001. At the time, Pincher quit the whips office but denied the allegations. A party investigation later cleared him of wrongdoing.
How is Boris Johnson involved?
On 4 July, Downing Street acknowledged that Boris Johnson had actually been aware of allegations against Pincher at the time of his promotion in 2019, while Johnson was serving as foreign secretary.
However, a Number 10 spokesperson insisted that at the time these allegations were “either resolved or did not proceed to a formal complaint”.
They also declined to comment on a claim by former aide Dominic Cummings that Johnson had referred to his colleague as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature”.
What will happen next?
Many of Pincher’s constituents have taken to social media to demand that he also resign as an MP, with one writing: “When are you going to step down as MP for Tamworth? Sex pests have no place in Parliament and how can a Constituent trust you now?”
However, at the time of writing, Pincher remains a member of parliament.
Images: Getty