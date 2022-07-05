Sharing the letter this morning, Lord McDonald of Salford tweeted: “This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards – because No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth.”

“Inaccurate claims by 10 Downing Street continue to be repeated in the media,” the letter begins.

“On 3 July, the BBC website reported: ‘No official complaints against [Mr Pincher] were ever made.’ This is not true.”

In it, Lord McDonald states: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’. Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong.”