Last week, pop icon Britney Spears shook the world with her statement about the conservatorship that she has been living under for 13 years. The conservatorship is split into two parts – one is for her estate and financial affairs, the other is for her as a person. In the 24-minute testimony, the star detailed how her life has been controlled by the conservatorship (which her father is a part of), to the point of being told she is “not able to get married or have a baby”.

Mariah Carey, Jameela Jamil and Brandy were just some of the celebrities to show their support for Spears at the time. Now, Christina Aguilera – who famously starred opposite Spears in The Mickey Mouse Club between 1993 and 1994 – has added some powerful words to the discussion.