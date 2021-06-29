News

Christina Aguilera shares powerful post about the Britney Spears conservatorship battle

Hollie Richardson
Christina Aguilera

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable…”

Last week, pop icon Britney Spears shook the world with her statement about the conservatorship that she has been living under for 13 years. The conservatorship is split into two parts – one is for her estate and financial affairs, the other is for her as a person. In the 24-minute testimony, the star detailed how her life has been controlled by the conservatorship (which her father is a part of), to the point of being told she is “not able to get married or have a baby”.

Mariah Carey, Jameela Jamil and Brandy were just some of the celebrities to show their support for Spears at the time. Now, Christina Aguilera – who famously starred opposite Spears in The Mickey Mouse Club between 1993 and 1994 – has added some powerful words to the discussion. 

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera wrote in a post shared on Monday (28 June), alongside a photo of the two singers when they were younger. 

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Aguilera continued: “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered and personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards 2000.

Aguilera concluded: “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Aguilera’s post came on the same day that Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, shared a video on Instagram Stories, addressing the #FreeBritney movement, saying, “I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

She added: “I don’t care if she wants to run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Spears’ case to permanently remove her father from the conservatorship is still ongoing. 

Images: Getty

