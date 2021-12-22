Last night, the prime minister confirmed that he will not introduce any further Covid-19 restrictions in England ahead of Christmas Day.

In a video posted by Downing Street on social media, Boris Johnson confirmed that “people can go ahead with their Christmas plans” but urged caution, suggesting that people should take at-home lateral flow tests before meeting elderly relatives.

“The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also recognise that people have been waiting to hear about whether their Christmas plans, your Christmas plans, are going to be affected,” Johnson said in the video.