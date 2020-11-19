The great Christmas lockdown debate: what’s the right thing to do?

To Christmas or not to Christmas? That is the question on everyone’s minds right now and, at the moment, we have no definitive answer from the government on what to expect.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that ministers are considering letting families choose a small number of households they can socialise indoors with for five days, starting on Christmas Eve.

If that happens, though, then the country would potentially have to endure 25 more days of restrictions – and, of course, there’s the worry that they may have spread Covid-19 to vulnerable family members.