More rail strikes have been announced for the Christmas holidays, continuing months of transport disruption across the UK in response to the ongoing dispute over rail workers’ pay, conditions and job cuts.

A new 60-hour strike, announced on 5 December, will see members of the RMT union walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December, in a move that could disrupt festive travel plans.

Four 48-hour strike periods have also been confirmed for December and early January, making this the longest period of UK industrial action since the late 1980s.

The RMT, which is the UK’s largest rail union, is currently involved in two sets of negotiations, with both Network Rail, the company which manages the infrastructure of Britain’s railways, and the train operating companies in charge of various routes around the UK.