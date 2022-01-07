Who will be affected by Clause 9?

According to the New Statesman, over 6 million people in England and Wales could have their citizenship status affected by the clause.

Although the clause doesn’t change the law on who can lose citizenship and on what grounds, it has stoked fears that ethnic minorities could be treated differently to white Britons for committing the same crimes.

Home Office powers to strip British nationals of their citizenship were introduced after the 2005 London bombings and increased under Theresa May’s tenure as home secretary from 2010, and were broadened still further in 2014.

The requirement to give notice had also already been weakened in 2018, allowing the Home Office to serve notice by putting a copy of it on a person’s file – but only in cases where their whereabouts were unknown.

The new clause would remove the need for notification altogether in a range of circumstances. It would also appear to be capable of being applied retrospectively to cases where an individual was stripped of citizenship without notice before the clause became law, raising questions about their ability to appeal.

In the wake of the criticism, the Home Office said: “British citizenship is a privilege, not a right. Deprivation of citizenship on conducive grounds is rightly reserved for those who pose a threat to the UK or whose conduct involves very high harm. The nationality and borders bill will amend the law so citizenship can be deprived where it is not practicable to give notice, for example if there is no way of communicating with the person.”