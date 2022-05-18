A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

The Metropolitan police have arrested a Conservative MP on suspicion of rape and sexual assault over allegations that date between 2002 and 2009.

The unnamed MP, a man in his 50s, was later released on bail and has been asked by his party’s whips not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

A Conservative Whips’ Office spokesperson said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”