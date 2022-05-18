A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

A Conservative MP has been released on bail following his arrest on suspicion of rape and sexual assault
The allegations against the Tory MP date from between 2002 and 2009.
The unnamed MP, a man in his 50s, was later released on bail and has been asked by his party’s whips not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.
A Conservative Whips’ Office spokesperson said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”
Following the arrest, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.
“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime. A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.”
The arrest comes after Westminster was rocked by reports from The Sunday Times that three Conservative cabinet ministers and two Labour shadow cabinet ministers were among 56 MPs said to have been accused of sexual misconduct and referred to parliament’s watchdog.
Last month, Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned as an MP after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Conservative MP Neil Parish also resigned after he admitted he had watched pornography in the Commons chamber.
Speaking to Sky News, foreign secretary Liz Truss said that she was “very, very concerned about the reports”, expressing that the case was clearly a “matter for the police”.
“It is worrying that we are seeing these appalling accusations again about a parliamentarian,” she added.
Images: Getty